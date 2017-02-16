Stone admits Salford superiority

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone bemoaned his side’s inferior hunger for victory following their 30-20 defeat to Salford.

The Giants missed the opportunity to go top of Super League after going down to Ian Watson’s side.

Stone’s men failed to capitalise on spells of momentum in the second-half, however, he admitted that the best team had prevailed in the end.

Huddersfield’s head coach has constantly emphasised the importance of the Giants’ opening six fixtures in the context of their season, and he couldn’t hide his disappointment following the defeat.

“I think we just got beat by a hungrier team,” he said.

“We missed a jump in the first 20 minutes and it wasn’t great. Salford were a bit better with their execution; sometimes you’re chasing points and there’s panic rather than composure. We had a few chances in the first half and I thought we played a bit sideways. We played a bit more direct in the second half and we showed we can score some points but full credit to the opposition they deserved the win.

“Last week was one week, one swallow doesn’t make a summer and every team that got beat last week will be a bit hungrier this week. You don’t want to be beaten in the first two weeks and that was what we saw tonight.”