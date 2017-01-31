Stone backs Wakeman to succeed in Super League

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rick Stone believes new Huddersfield signing Shannon Wakeman can be a big hit in Super League.

The Aussie forward is expected to debut against Warrington on Wednesday after arriving in the country at the weekend.

Wakeman, 26, was highly rated down under and was expected to succeed in the NRL after a successful spell with the Illawarra Cutters, which culminated in them winning the New South Wales Cup under the coaching of Jason Demetriou, but their NRL parent club, St George Illawarra, were unable to give him an opportunity.

Despite being linked with a move to North Queensland Cowboys, the Italy international has signed for the Giants, and Stone is tipping him for big things.

“He’s genuinely been unlucky in the NRL,” said Stone.

“He’s been one of the best players in the Championship level over there and still hasn’t had a chance to play NRL.

“He’s been the backbone to a strong team, he’s only 26 and I think he sees this as a chance to forge a professional career for himself. I’d expect Shannon to play against Warrington.”