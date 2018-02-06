Stone confident on Ikahihifo’s stay as contract talks continue

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone remains confident that Sebastine Ikahihifo will remain with the Giants next year.

Stone confirmed in December that the Dream Team prop was in advanced discussions with the club over a new deal and expected a deal to be completed in the near future.

The Giants have yet to confirm the prop has signed a new deal, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, Stone was relaxed about the 27-year-old’s contract status.

“I’d like to think it’s getting close to being sorted,” Stone said.

“It might be still in the making, but I’m pretty confident he’ll still be here. He’s a big part of our team and when the team plays well, Seb has usually played well, his inclusion of the Dream Team is probably fair recognition of what he did last season.

“The amount of tackle breaks and line breaks and offloads were well and truly up there with the best in the competition. We’re a better team when he plays, a bit more dangerous and probably a bit more unpredictable because he has some unpredictability with how he carries the footy.”