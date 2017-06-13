Stone confident of securing Rankin deal

36 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rick Stone has confirmed the club is hoping to finalise a deal for Australian Jordan Rankin in the near future.

The former Hull FC star is closing in on a return to Super League and looks set to join the Giants with discussions currently taking place.

Speaking to TotalRL, Stone admitted that the club is hopeful they can land the 25-year-old in the coming days.

“We’re working pretty hard with his management there to try and make something happen before the year is out,” Stone said.

“He’s a utility player that can definitely help us cover a few spots in the backline. He’s pretty much played anywhere in the backline from number one to number seven, so he’s a player that had some success over here a few years ago. He had a full season on the wing for the Tigers last year in the NRL and has filled in a couple a time in the halves for their first-grade team.

“He’s a player probably looking for an opportunity and we’re trying to finalise something as we speak.”