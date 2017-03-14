Stone confirms Huddersfield contract discussions

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone has confirmed that the club has commenced contract negotiations with some of its current players.

Stone revealed that discussions were ongoing as the club attempts to secure some of its key personnel before players can discuss contracts with other clubs later this year.

Sam Rapira and Gene Ormsby are understood to be two players out of contract at the end of the season, with Rapira confirming in League Express this week that he has yet to make a decision on his future.

“It’s an ongoing situation and something we’re looking at consistently,” Stone told TotalRL. “Whether that’s internal or external recruitment. It’s something we need to plan for next season, it’s something you’re always looking at.”

When asked how much progress the club had made, Stone said: “We’re well and truly down the track. We’re trying to secure some players that we want to keep and we’re looking at our options to see if there’s anyone else we can bring in.”

The Giants face Wigan on Sunday, and Stone is hopeful that Dale Ferguson could return after missing the last two games through injury. Sebastine Ikahihifo will also be free to play after using his early guilty plea following a Grade A charge for punching in last week’s defeat to Leigh.