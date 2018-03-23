Stone discusses Huddersfield’s attacking issues ahead of Wigan clash

Rick Stone believes his side must show more dedication to their offensive philosophy to overcome their woes with the ball.

Last week’s defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers saw the Giants struggle in attack despite plenty of possession.

It wasn’t the first time the Giants have come unstuck in attack, having also struggled to break down Wakefield and St Helens during prolonged periods of possession.

Ahead of their clash with Wigan, Stone gave an honest insight into his side’s shortcomings, and how they can go about fixing them.

“I think it’s a little bit to do with the quality and commitment of your execution and a bit of sell and deception with the ball,” he said.

“Being genuine with your lines is another. We looked at some of the chances we had against Hull KR and we created enough chances to score some points but our execution wasn’t as good as it should have been. The last pass and just breaking down at the backend of the play was the biggest killer for us.

“We’ve got to believe in our structures we’re working to and have some real genuine commitment. We’ve got to turn half chances into tries. That’s the difference.”

Stone also called on his playmakers to provide more variety in good ball.

“I think some of the responsibility goes to your playmakers with a bit of variety. It’s up to them to take the right option, that’s what they get paid a little bit more for.

“Basically, you trust your halves to see the right indicators and take the right options. Maybe a bit of variety and difference is something we need to work on.”