Stone gives props to Widnes ahead of Friday’s clash

Rick Stone was lavish in his praise for Widnes ahead of his side’s trip to the Vikings.

The Huddersfield head coach believes Friday’s opponents are an example to many other clubs, highlighting their willingness to give youth a chance and their desire to play an attractive brand of rugby.

“I think Widnes are a club to be admired,” he said.

“They’ve definitely offered youngsters opportunities, perhaps a little before their time at some points but overall that’s helped them and accelerated their evolution.

“One thing they do is ask plenty of questions. They play an entertaining brand of football. Good luck to them, they’re a capable team.”

As ever, the Widnes pitch was a talking ahead of the game, but Stone believes his side can cope with the challenges there having been victorious on his only other visit.

“It’s a tough place to play,” he accepted.

“I think anyone going to Widnes on their pitch is in for a tough they. They play generally well there and that pitch plays slightly differently and Widnes are pretty good at playing it.

“They’re a team that is really dangerous with dangerous halves and a livewire fullback so we’ll have to be wary.”