Stone hopeful on trio ahead of Wigan clash

Rick Stone has confirmed that Jake Mamo, Michael Lawrence and Adam Walne could all feature in the club’s Betfred Super League clash with Wigan on Friday.

Mamo missed the club’s defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers with a hamstring issue while Lawrence and Walne have also been struggling with respective injury concerns during the early stages of the campaign.

But the trio are all in contention to return against the Warriors on Friday as the Giants look to lift themselves out of the bottom four.

When asked if Mamo would feature, Stone said: “I hope so, he trained yesterday and we’ll train again today and see how he pulls up before we make some decisions.

“Michael Lawrence and maybe Adam Walne will be back, which will be a couple of good acquisitions for us. It just means we’re a little bit stronger in the pack.”

Meanwhile, Stone said his side were under no illusions they would need to be better this week to get a result from Shaun Wane’s side.

“Every time you go to Wigan you know you’re in a game.

“They’re formidable opposition, they’ve got a good record wherever they go and they play a fairly intense, ruthless game. If you’re going to get them you’ve got to play for 80 minutes and execute well.”