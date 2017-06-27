Stone hopeful Ukuma Ta’ai will stay at Huddersfield

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rick Stone has confirmed the club is in talks with Ukuma Ta’ai regarding a new deal, amid interest from Toronto Wolfpack.

League Express revealed on Monday the Tongan international had received a contract from the Canadian club for 2018 and beyond.

The Wolfpack are waiting to hear back from the 30-year-old, who also has a contract on the table with the Giants.

When asked if talks were ongoing with Ta’ai, Stone said: “I’d like to think so.

“Hopefully we’re pretty close to sorting out Ukuma’s deal long-term.”

Dale Ferguson and Sam Rapira are back in contention for the club’s trip to Salford following injuries and suspension respectively, while Martyn Ridyard could feature despite going off in the club’s draw with Wigan due to a shoulder injury.

“It’s still a bit sore, but there’s no structural damage as such so we will see how he’s likely to be for this week. He’s significantly better now and with a longer turnaround he might have a chance at the end of the week, but we’ll name our team on Thursday and see what we think is our best mix for this week.”