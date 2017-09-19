Stone hoping local bragging rights can inspire Giants to finish on a high

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It has been a frustrating end to the season for Huddersfield – but coach Rick Stone is confident the opportunity to claim local bragging rights will inspire his side to finish on a high.

The Giants have suffered comprehensive defeats to both Salford and St Helens in recent weeks to leave them adrift in eighth place in the Super 8s.

However, they finish the season against Leeds on Friday night, with Stone admitting he wants a performance before the Giants head off for their winter break.

“We’re looking to get something positive,” he said. “The last two weeks haven’t been great for us, we had a better attitude last week but were poor in execution. We know we can do better than that and we’re looking to be better this week.

“We let ourselves down in the last two weeks. Leeds might be the right tonic for us because everyone gets up for a game like this. It’ll be a good challenge for us as we’ve been disappointed with how we’ve managed the past few games.

“I think every game is a game worth playing for. Every time we play Leeds there’s always a little extra involved in it. The boys enjoy playing it and to play at home, there will be a good atmosphere in the place.”

Stone also revealed that several of his injury doubts are keen to get on the field for one last time in 2017 – not least with the opportunity to play alongside the popular Sam Rapira before he joins Toulouse in 2018.

“We’ll see who is available,” Stone said.

“With it being Sam Rapira’s final game there’s a few boys who are keen to play alongside him. I think Seb may be able to get back after last week’s little hick up. He’s a real good mate of Sam and wants to finish with him and after winning the awards last night, he’s an acquisition we want to get back.

“We’re pretty much in the same position as last week but Oliver Roberts won’t play after picking up a hamstring strain. Dale Ferguson has a chance to be back so it won’t be a major change to our team. Maybe there will be a few changes.”