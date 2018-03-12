Stone in the dark over Giants future

Rick Stone has admitted he is uncertain about his Huddersfield future with the club not holding any talks over a new deal.

Stone is out of contract at the end of the season but has admitted he would like to extend his stay at the Giants.

During his tenure, he guided the club to safety in the Qualifiers after joining midway through 2016 before guiding them to a top eight finish last year.

But while the Giants have moved to sign up some of their senior players, with Danny Brough being the latest to sign a new deal, Stone has yet to hold any talks about his future with the club.

“Ideally, I’d love to stay here and build some success that’s sustainable and keep the club in good health, making sure particularly some of the young boys who are coming through blossom.

“That would be great to see. It’s really important for a club like ours, who are not quite in the market as some of the bigger hitters to be able to produce our own talent.

“Ideally everyone would like to know what their situation is but it doesn’t make any difference to how you prepare or what the results are so you’ve just got to get on with it.

“Maybe I’ll sit down and talk to Ken (Davy) and Richard (Thewlis) in due course and find out what the future’s going to hold.

“Maybe they’re just waiting to see what happens as well themselves.”