Stone keen to bring the good times back to Huddersfield

Rick Stone has challenged his Huddersfield side to re-establish themselves at the top table of Super League in 2018.

Following years among Super League’s elite, the Giants have endured two years of struggle, scraping to survival in 2016 before clawing their way to a top-eight finish last season.

Despite the low-key nature of the last few seasons, Stone has managed to steady the ship and steer it in the right direction during his 18 months in charge.

Now, he is hoping he can bring the good times back to the club.

“The Giants haven’t had a great time the last couple of years and previous to that they were a club that had cemented themselves in the top four,” he said.

“We’re trying to work our way back into that regime but you can’t just snap your fingers and change that easily. We’ve got to keep working hard and get a bit of consistency in our game, probably turn up with a bit of mental resolve to our game.”

Huddersfield’s credentials will be given a thorough examination by Challenge Cup holders Hull FC in their opening game of the season, a challenge Stone is ready to take with both hands.

“Wins are hard to come by and away wins are even harder to come by,” he said.

“We’re under no illusions about going to Hull, we’re going to have to play well and execute. That’s generally the theme for winners in the early rounds. There will be 12 teams looking for their first win this week, only six will happen. I’m happy to see it come around.”