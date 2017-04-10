Stone looking forward to Mamo debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jake Mamo is set to make his long-awaited Huddersfield Giants debut after being named in their 19-man squad to face Catalans on Wednesday.

The Australian fullback has yet to appear in claret and gold after joining the club with an existing ankle injury and has missed the first nine games of the season.

But the 22-year-old is set to feature on Wednesday, and Stone believes he could help spark the Giants’ attack to life.

“I’m sure he’ll give us a little bit of thrust and penetration in attack,” Stone said. He’s probably a bit more of a running than a passing full-back. He’s quick and he covers the ground well.

“He was a good deputy to Kurt Gidley at the Newcastle Knights. It’s a good positive for the team and I’m sure it will give us a bit of a lift.

“He hasn’t run for six months before this last couple of weeks and we don’t want to heap too much responsibility on him.

“He’s keen, he’s watched from the sidelines for the first eight or so weeks and he’s keen to contribute.”

Tom Symonds is also in line for a return after being named in the Giants squad. The back-row has missed the last six games through injury but could feature against the Dragons, although Ukuma Ta’ai will be absent again with a back injury.

Stone confirmed that Danny Brough will continue with Lee Gaskell in the halves, meaning Ryan Brierley remains absent.

Giants squad to face Catalans: Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Symonds, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Mason, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor.