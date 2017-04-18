Stone proud of Huddersfield’s effort despite defeat

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rick Stone admitted his side are “not quite there” after Huddersfield endured an eighth game without a victory as they went down to Warrington.

A late Danny Brough conversion went just wide, condemning Huddersfield to a 26-24 defeat.

Their latest defeat saw Huddersfield drop to 11th in Super League and three points adrift of eighth-placed St Helens, and Stone accepted that his side has some work to do.

“There were times in the game when we were a bit soft in the middle and the Wolves rolled us down the field but I’m proud of the boys’ efforts,” he said.

“Whether we would have deserved a point I’m not sure but it would have been nice.

“These short turnarounds are not easy and we probably had the better one than anyone in the competition from Wednesday until Monday.

“But we just looked tired and lacked a bit of zip at times but we competed well and asked some questions – but we’re just not quite there. I’m disappointed like you are after every loss but we gave ourselves a chance and just didn’t manage that last 30 minutes as well as we would have liked.”