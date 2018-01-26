Stone puts emphasis on Mamo importance

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

This article first appeared in League Express. For more content like this every week, buy League Express every Monday or online at totalrl.com/le.

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone has stressed how important keeping fullback Jake Mamo fit is to the Giants’ hopes of Super League success in 2018.

The 23-year old former Newcastle Knights star made a try-scoring comeback after over seven months out with a foot ligament injury in the Giants’ 26-22 defeat by Wakefield on Saturday night.

Mamo, who sensationally collected twelve tries in his first nine games after arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium last season, played around 50 minutes in the pre-season game to enthuse his head coach Stone.

“Going on what he did last year he’s pretty important because he definitely ignited when he got on the field,” said Stone.

“His try-scoring rate, his belief and the energy he brings to the team are terrific.

“We’ve had a lot of different options at fullback, but none give the thrust and potency we have when he plays.

“Jake has a bit of class about him and the 50 minutes he had today will do him good and build a bit of confidence, as he came up with no errors.

“He’s done a bit of running but hasn’t done a heap of Rugby League skills work in his training.

“He went home for Christmas and only came back about two weeks ago. He’ll be happy with what he did and he’ll be looking forward to the next game.”

Stone hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Mamo or some of his other star names featuring in the West Yorkshire side’s final pre-season hit-up at Workington on Saturday.

“Some of the boys will possibly play at Workington, as ideally I’d like to see most of the forwards get two games, but we have to protect ourselves before the first ‘competition game’ (at Hull FC) on February 1st,” added the Giants boss.