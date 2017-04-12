Stone puts faith in Brough and Gaskell combination

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone believes Danny Brough and Lee Gaskell can form a winning partnership as the Giants continue their search for a long-awaited victory.

The Giants are without a win in six matches and have slipped into the bottom four during their recent run of form.

During their current winless streak, Stone has partnered Brough with recent signing Gaskell in three of those matches, picking up draws with Wigan and St Helens along with a defeat to Leeds.

The club’s two victories so far this season saw Brough play in the halves with Ryan Brierley, who remains absent from the club’s 19-man squad for Wednesday’s clash with Catalans.

However, Stone believes their performances take priority over their ability to produce results as a partnership.

“I think it’s more about how they perform and compliment the rest of the players,” Stone said.

“They have a big influence on the team, whether they’re totally responsible for wins or losses is a pretty hard situation to lump on them.

“They’ve been doing OK, I’m not saying they’re the finished product, but I think they compliment each other OK and it gives Broughy a chance to play on the ball a little bit more and Gaskell as a running five eight may compliment Broughy a little bit more.

“The right foot and the left foot scenario gives us a bit better balance in there. It takes a bit of pressure off Broughy and a bit of surprise in that position when you’re talking about the kicking.”

Stone is preparing for his first experience of Super League’s unique Easter schedule, as the Giants get set for four matches in 16 days.

However, he believes the Giants are as prepared as possible for the period ahead of their showdown with the Dragons.

“Rest and recovery is a big part of it and freshening up mentally as well as physically,” he said.

“I guess we’re kind of lucky to play Wednesday-Monday instead of Friday-Monday, but there’s no easy way through it and every team will be challenged and their squad depth will be tested over the next couple of weeks.”

On Catalans, Stone said: “They’re a decent attacking side and they can score some points.

“Most of their forwards are big, powerful buggers with some skill. They’ve a good set of halves and some backs with real strike.

“Our main focus will be building on last week. For us to put a couple of back-to-back performances together will be important.”