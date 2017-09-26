Stone satisfied – but wants more from Huddersfield in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rick Stone believes Huddersfield can be satisfied with their efforts in 2017, but wants more from his side next year.

Huddersfield defied the odds to finish in the top eight this year, despite a slow start to the year that left many predicting they could face another fight for Super League survival.

However, a string of wins ultimately saw the Giants surge into the top eight, before finishing the Super 8s at the bottom of the eight remaining teams.

For Stone, his first full season in charge saw the club improve on last year’s narrow escape from relegation, however he still believes they can achieve more.

Asked if this year was a successful one, he said: “I think considering the circumstances yes.

“I don’t know if we’re comfortable with where we’ve finished or particularly how we’ve finished though.

“At some stages there after 10 or 12 rounds it was looking tough for us to make the eight. But we kept believing, kept working hard and got some luck. For us to find our way out of the bottom four and make it into the top eight was a significant achievement in itself.

“The first couple of rounds in the Super 8s we competed really hard. The last three weeks have been disappointing, to be honest.”

Stone also thanked the club’s supporters, who stuck with the Giants through testing periods.

“First of all, thanks for sticking,” he said.

“There were a lot of reasons why they didn’t need to stick, but they have and always made some noise when we’ve played at the John Smith’s and been really good with the boys win, lose or draw.

“Their support has been unwavering, which is great. Fans generally in England are loud and passionate and create a really good atmosphere here. It would be nice to get a few more of them, but the ones that come, I know the boys appreciate it.”