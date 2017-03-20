Stone satisfied, but frustrated with Huddersfield’s missed opportunity

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone admitted he was somewhat frustrated with his side’s inability to secure victory over Wigan, but admitted their performance was a step up on recent weeks.

The Giants ended their two-game losing streak with a spirited draw against the Warriors but missed big chances to claim the two points.

Despite that, Stone did admit to taking positives from the draw.

“Wigan were there for the taking today with injuries and they weren’t at their best.

“We attacked a bit better. We challenged Wigan a bit more offensively. A point against the current champions you would definitely call that a pass mark.

“There was a good opportunity to take the full two points, we have got to learn to manage that better.”

