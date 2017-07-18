Stone sets sights on top four with Huddersfield

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rick Stone insists Huddersfield will do as much as possible to reach the play-offs.

The Giants secured their spot in the top eight last week with victory over Leigh Centurions. It was a result that moved them within five points of the fourth-placed Wakefield with eight rounds of action remaining.

Huddersfield travel to face Hull FC this week, and although Stone admits making the top four is a long-shot, they aren’t willing to concede defeat in the battle to make the play-offs just yet.

“We’re going to win as many games as we can and see where we finish,” he said.

“With eight games to go there is still 16 competition points up for grabs. We still have a couple of key blokes (to come back), Jordan Turner and Michael Lawrence are two key blokes coming back in the next couple of weeks so we’ll have some quality players back in our list which will be nice.

“It’s fair to say we still have a way to go to make the top four and we’re not disillusioned by any ideals there, but we go into the next stage and one of the big things is going in with confidence and momentum, we have that and we’ll have a big crack at who turns up.”

