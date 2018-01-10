Your Strongest Side: How we think Hull KR could line up for the new season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of TotalRL’s buildup to the new Super League season, we’re going to be taking a closer look at every one of the 12 clubs in the top flight this season and weighing up what their best side looks like.

For some, it will be a fairly straightforward task. For others, it will be slightly more difficult given the depth they possess – but we won’t miss a single side out.

We’re starting with the team returning to Super League this year after a season in the Championship: Hull KR. They’ve made some impressive signings and Tim Sheens is also in the market for more new talent – but as things stand right now, here’s what we think they line up like on the opening weekend against Wakefield Trinity.

Fullback: Adam Quinlan

Wing: Justin Carney

Centre: Thomas Minns

Centre: Andrew Heffernan

Wing: Ryan Shaw

Stand-off: Chris Atkin

Scrum-half: Danny McGuire

Prop: Nick Scruton

Hooker: Shaun Lunt

Prop: Lee Jewitt

Second row: James Greenwood

Second row: Maurice Blair

Loose-forward: Danny Addy

Interchange: Mose Masoe, Tommy Lee, Ben Kavanagh, Robbie Mulhern.

Where can this side finish in 2018? Can Rovers make the top eight and avoid another scrap against relegation in the Qualifiers? Let us know by tweeting us @LeagueExpress.