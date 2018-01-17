Your Strongest Side: How we think Warrington could line up for the new season

59 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of TotalRL’s buildup to the new Super League season, we’re going to be taking a closer look at every one of the 12 clubs in the top flight this season and weighing up what their best side looks like.

For some, it will be a fairly straightforward task. For others, it will be slightly more difficult given the depth they possess – but we won’t miss a single side out.

So far in the series: Hull KR, Widnes

We now move onto another side who had to compete in the Qualifiers last year: Warrington Wolves. With Tony Smith’s reign at the club now over, the Wolves have turned to Australian Steve Price – and here’s how we think they could line up on the opening night against Leeds. Is this their strongest line-up?

Fullback: Stefan Ratchford

Wing: Tom Lineham

Centre: Bryson Goodwin

Centre: Ryan Atkins

Wing: Matty Russell

Stand-off: Kevin Brown

Scrum-half: Tyrone Roberts

Prop: Chris Hill

Hooker: Daryl Clark

Prop: Sitaleki Akauola

Second row: Ben Murdoch-Masila

Second row: Ben Currie

Loose-forward: Mike Cooper

Interchange: Jack Hughes, Ben Westwood, Dominic Crosby, Mitch Brown

Where can this side finish in 2018? Can the Wolves make the top eight and avoid another scrap against relegation in the Qualifiers? Let us know by tweeting us @LeagueExpress.