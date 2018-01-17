Your Strongest Side: How we think Warrington could line up for the new season
As part of TotalRL’s buildup to the new Super League season, we’re going to be taking a closer look at every one of the 12 clubs in the top flight this season and weighing up what their best side looks like.
For some, it will be a fairly straightforward task. For others, it will be slightly more difficult given the depth they possess – but we won’t miss a single side out.
We now move onto another side who had to compete in the Qualifiers last year: Warrington Wolves. With Tony Smith’s reign at the club now over, the Wolves have turned to Australian Steve Price – and here’s how we think they could line up on the opening night against Leeds. Is this their strongest line-up?
Fullback: Stefan Ratchford
Wing: Tom Lineham
Centre: Bryson Goodwin
Centre: Ryan Atkins
Wing: Matty Russell
Stand-off: Kevin Brown
Scrum-half: Tyrone Roberts
Prop: Chris Hill
Hooker: Daryl Clark
Prop: Sitaleki Akauola
Second row: Ben Murdoch-Masila
Second row: Ben Currie
Loose-forward: Mike Cooper
Interchange: Jack Hughes, Ben Westwood, Dominic Crosby, Mitch Brown
