Your Strongest Side: How we think Widnes could line up for the new season

As part of TotalRL’s buildup to the new Super League season, we’re going to be taking a closer look at every one of the 12 clubs in the top flight this season and weighing up what their best side looks like.

For some, it will be a fairly straightforward task. For others, it will be slightly more difficult given the depth they possess – but we won’t miss a single side out.

So far in the series: Hull KR

We’re now moving onto a side who came desperately close to being sucked into the Million Pound Game last season: Widnes Vikings. Their recruitment has been overshadowed by the passing of new signing Kato Ottio this week – but here’s how we think they could line up on the opening weekend.

Fullback: Rhys Hanbury

Wing: Stefan Marsh

Centre: Krisnan Inu

Centre: Charly Runciman

Wing: Patrick Ah Van

Stand-off: Joe Mellor

Scrum-half: Tom Gilmore

Prop: Gil Dudson

Hooker: Lloyd White

Prop: Greg Burke

Second row: Chris Houston

Second row: Matt Whitley

Loose-forward: Hep Cahill

Interchange: Aaron Heremaia, Tom Olbison, Alex Gerrard, Wellington Albert

Where can this side finish in 2018? Can the Vikings make the top eight and avoid another scrap against relegation in the Qualifiers? Let us know by tweeting us @LeagueExpress.