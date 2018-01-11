Your Strongest Side: How we think Widnes could line up for the new season
As part of TotalRL’s buildup to the new Super League season, we’re going to be taking a closer look at every one of the 12 clubs in the top flight this season and weighing up what their best side looks like.
For some, it will be a fairly straightforward task. For others, it will be slightly more difficult given the depth they possess – but we won’t miss a single side out.
We’re now moving onto a side who came desperately close to being sucked into the Million Pound Game last season: Widnes Vikings. Their recruitment has been overshadowed by the passing of new signing Kato Ottio this week – but here’s how we think they could line up on the opening weekend.
Fullback: Rhys Hanbury
Wing: Stefan Marsh
Centre: Krisnan Inu
Centre: Charly Runciman
Wing: Patrick Ah Van
Stand-off: Joe Mellor
Scrum-half: Tom Gilmore
Prop: Gil Dudson
Hooker: Lloyd White
Prop: Greg Burke
Second row: Chris Houston
Second row: Matt Whitley
Loose-forward: Hep Cahill
Interchange: Aaron Heremaia, Tom Olbison, Alex Gerrard, Wellington Albert
