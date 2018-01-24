Your Strongest Side: How we think Wigan could line up for the 2018 season
As part of TotalRL’s buildup to the new Super League season, we’re going to be taking a closer look at every one of the 12 clubs in the top flight this season and weighing up what their best side looks like.
For some, it will be a fairly straightforward task. For others, it will be slightly more difficult given the depth they possess – but we won’t miss a single side out.
This time, we’re taking a look at reigning world champions Wigan. The Warriors began the season by beating Cronulla to win the World Club Challenge, but finished disappointingly, ending the season in sixth. Can they improve this year? Here’s how we think Shaun Wane could line his side up for the opening weekend against Salford.
Fullback: Morgan Escare
Wing: Tom Davies
Centre: Dan Sarginson
Centre: Oliver Gildart
Wing: Joe Burgess
Stand-off: Sam Tomkins
Scrum-half: George Williams
Prop: Tony Clubb
Hooker: Sam Powell
Prop: Ben Flower
Second row: John Bateman
Second row: Liam Farrell
Loose-forward: Sean O’Loughlin
Interchange: Joel Tomkins, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Tommy Leuluai, Ryan Sutton
