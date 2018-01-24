Your Strongest Side: How we think Wigan could line up for the 2018 season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of TotalRL’s buildup to the new Super League season, we’re going to be taking a closer look at every one of the 12 clubs in the top flight this season and weighing up what their best side looks like.

For some, it will be a fairly straightforward task. For others, it will be slightly more difficult given the depth they possess – but we won’t miss a single side out.

So far in the series: Hull KR, Widnes, Warrington

This time, we’re taking a look at reigning world champions Wigan. The Warriors began the season by beating Cronulla to win the World Club Challenge, but finished disappointingly, ending the season in sixth. Can they improve this year? Here’s how we think Shaun Wane could line his side up for the opening weekend against Salford.

Fullback: Morgan Escare

Wing: Tom Davies

Centre: Dan Sarginson

Centre: Oliver Gildart

Wing: Joe Burgess

Stand-off: Sam Tomkins

Scrum-half: George Williams

Prop: Tony Clubb

Hooker: Sam Powell

Prop: Ben Flower

Second row: John Bateman

Second row: Liam Farrell

Loose-forward: Sean O’Loughlin

Interchange: Joel Tomkins, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Tommy Leuluai, Ryan Sutton

Where can this side finish in 2018? Can the Warriors improve on last year and hoist themselves back into title contention? Let us know by tweeting us @LeagueExpress.