Structure squabbles an embarrassment – but if we want RL to grow, do we need to trust Super League?

It’s difficult to know where to start as one of the most decisive days in British rugby league’s recent history looms large on the horizon.

Make no mistake about it, changing or keeping the league structure does not solve the wider problems in the game. Far from it, in fact. But after months of squabbling, in-fighting and statements aplenty, it’s high time the game draws a line in the sand whatever the decision is on Friday, so the sport can move on and tackle significant issues bubbling elsewhere.

Non-stop statement squabbles are a complete embarrassment

Incredibly, the clubs who’ve kept their distance from the constant bickering which has intensified more and more as Friday’s meeting approaches are the ones who deserve a bit of credit here.

That’s not to say there haven’t been some salient, well-reasoned points made on both sides of the divide. But at times, it’s hard not to feel like you’ve been dragged back to school and the bickering you’re more used to seeing from children on a playground.

Your average rugby league fan has known for weeks, if not months, which clubs are vociferously on one side of the divide. It’s obvious 11 Super League clubs want one thing, and one – combined with clubs like Bradford, Featherstone and York – all want another.

What have these statements in the run-up to Friday – which will be intensified further on Thursday with an impromptu press call of the Championship/League 1 advisory group – achieved? It’d be nice to say nothing but the stark truth is even worse than that. It’s dragged the image of the game through the gutter, made it look disastrously small-time and just cheapened the sport’s lure even further.

Whole-game guarantees are needed..

There are alas, some cold truths attached to this whole situation. Sky Sports’ deal with Super League (not the RFL) is to showcase the top-flight. The tens of millions of pounds that pours into the game each year from Sky are because of Super League – the competition which draws the biggest numbers and the biggest profile.

First of all, it’s absolutely quintessential that Super League honours the whole-game guarantees now in place when it comes to finances. What cannot be allowed to happen is the top-flight drops the lower leagues like a stone and pumps all of its money into Super League.

There is, it must be stressed, no indication that Super League or its clubs are intending to that. What they are proposing is that if the next broadcast deal drops by a certain percentage, the money distributed to the RFL and therefore, the lower leagues, also falls by that percentage. Is that a crime?

They have also made guarantees with the RFL that they will provide guaranteed funds to the RFL and lower divisions should the value of the broadcast deal fall (by up to 25%). Super League shouldn’t really have to sacrifice its own money from its own television deal – and part of the agreement post-2021 would involve the rights being released for Championship and League 1 to head out and secure its own TV deal. Which would then surely bring a financial boost to the lower leagues, no?

Super League should not leave the lower leagues to wilt. But there’s no indication that will happen.

..but if we want the game to grow, maybe we need to trust Robert Elstone and Super League’s vision

We all want British rugby league to be as strong as humanly possible. That is surely something nobody can deny.

But the harsh reality is that the only way the game’s profile will exponentially increase in this country is via a stronger Super League. Whether the leading chairman and figures in Super League are telling the truth that following them is the only way for our sport to grow is unclear. We won’t truly know unless the plans are approved, and a few years have passed.

But the sport’s strongest clubs, the ones who drive the money and profile into the game, surely have a right to dictate how rugby league truly achieves its dreams of becoming a major player in the British sporting landscape.

Robert Elstone was brought into rugby league to make a difference. Granted, it wasn’t an appointment orchestrated by all the sport’s professional clubs, but a man of Elstone’s background and profile surely has the right to put his head on the proverbial chopping block and be allowed to make a difference – so long as those earlier whole-game guarantees are assured.

As mentioned earlier, simply changing the structure will not make rugby league incredible overnight. Far from it. There are so many issues that need tackling away from the top table. But when the dust has all settled on Friday and there is some sort of clear direction one way or the other, maybe the game can get about tackling them.

Because this has gone on far too long.