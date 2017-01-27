Student Origin sides ready for a stiff examination

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE squads have been confirmed for Saturday evening’s Student Origin game between the North and the South.

The #UNIORIGINRL match will, after last year’s successful launch which the North won 44-28, again be hosted by Loughborough University, with a 7.00pm start. And places in the England squad for the Student World Cup in Australia in July are up for grabs for those who impress.

The North – selected from students at universities in the North West, Yorkshire and Cumbria – comprise: Jason Bass (Newcastle), Reece Brunt (Leeds), Dom Bryan (MMU), Sam Druce, Zack McComb, Jacob Morgan, Jake Reed (all Leeds Beckett), Aaron Hall (Bolton), Josh Hamilton, Nathan Hill, Jack Lazenby (Hull), Patrick Hargreaves, Sam Luckey, Liam McAvoy (Northumbria), Mike Quickenden (Salford), Kieran Smith (Sheffield Hallam), Carl Southan (Liverpool John Moore’s), Marcus Stock, Sam Swire (Sheffield), Liam Wood (UCLan).

South, picked from the South West, Midlands and London, include 10 players from the University of Gloucestershire. The line-up is: Errol Carter, Daniel Fallon, Archie Gibbs, Connor Jones, Harry Kidd, Brad Kislingbury, Malaki Lloyd-Jones, James Mason, Ben Stead, Luke Stephens (all Gloucestershire), Charlie Greene (St Mary’s, London), Craig Winfield (Cambridge), Daniel Harrison, Matthew Holroyd, Matthew Ross (Nottingham Trent), Elliot Hall, Lewis Lord, Rob Meadows, Lewis Taylor (Loughborough), Kieran Sherratt (Coventry).