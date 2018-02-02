Student Origin squads confirmed

THE North and South go head to head tomorrow (Saturday 3 February) at Loughborough in the England Universities Origin game.

Players will, in addition to vying for bragging rights, be pressing for selection in the 2018 England side, and both camps have confirmed their squads.

The North, who are coached by

Andy Proctor, Adam Houston and Matt Airey, will pick from:

Jason Bass (Newcastle University)

Lewis Fairhurst (Edge Hill)

Nathan Hill (University of Hull)

Harry Aaronson (University of Leeds)

Joe Capless (Northumbria University)

Lee Registe (Leeds Beckett)

Adam Bielby (Northumbria University)

Alex Clegg (Northumbria University)

Matthew Chrimes (Leeds Beckett)

Kieran Smith (University of Hull)

Sam Druce (Leeds Beckett)

Ben Gray (Sheffield Hallam)

Connor McCallum (Manchester Met)

Nathan Ainsworth (UCLAN)

Reece Brunt (University of Leeds)

Will Jubb (University of Hull)

Marcus Stock (University of Sheffield)

Jed Maudsley (Newcastle University)

Ryan Langton (University of Hull)

Kyle Saunders (University of Hull)

Ben Whincup, Mark Sloan and John Isaacs’ hopefuls for the South are:

Ben Stead (University of Gloucester)

Harry Chapman (Loughborough)

Lewis Taylor (Loughborough)

Lewis Russell (Loughborough)

Jack Ellis (Exeter)

Callum Bradbury (University of Gloucester)

Munashe Fumhanda (Leicester)

Alex Ford (Exeter)

Errol Carter (University of Gloucester)

Callum Merrett (University of Gloucester)

Lewis Stephens (University of Gloucester)

James Mason (University of Gloucester)

Elliot Hall (Loughborough)

Dante Morley-Samuels (Coventry)

Daniel Jones (Coventry)

Daniel Gover (Coventry)

Dylan Bale (Coventry)

Josh Spearing (Bedford)

Harry Leek (Birmingham)

Luke Shaw (Lincoln)

The match kicks off at 7.00pm.