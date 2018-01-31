Students aim for England selection

HEAD Coach Richard Tate, together with his assistant Kev Deighton and manager David Butler, will be on hand at Loughborough University on Saturday (3 February) when North take on South in the final game of the England Students’ selection process.

The North and South line-ups will be announced early this week after the two camps’ final training sessions last weekend, with Andy Proctor, Adam Houston and Matt Airey in charge of North and Ben Whincup, Mark Sloan and John Isaacs guiding the South.

The game kicks off at 7.00pm.