Students survive testing examination to retain President’s Cup

England Universities are the 2018 President’s Cup winners after beating UK Armed Forces 42-20 at Rochdale Mayfield.

The holders made it three wins from three games this year to maintain their grip on the trophy, but victory was much harder earned than the final scoreline would suggest, the Armed Forces having trailed only 22-20 as the match headed into the final quarter.

Great Britain Teachers and Great Britain Police drew the other game, in an entertaining double-header, 36-36.

Wednesday 20 June 2018

PRESIDENT’S CUP: GB Police 36 GB Teachers 36; UK Armed Forces 20 England Universities 42 (both at Rochdale Mayfield).