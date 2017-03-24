Stunning Salford crush Widnes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford ended a superb week in style as they destroyed winless Widnes 46-10.

Ian Watson, who signed a new three-year deal earlier in the week, oversaw his side’s fourth victory of the season, leaving Denis Betts’ side languishing in 11th place.

An exceptional first-half performance saw the Red Devils lead 30-0 at half-time. Lama Tasi and Ben Murdoch-Masila, two of the players to sign new deals this week, were among the scorers, with George Griffin, Kris Welham and Justin Carney also scoring.

Todd Carney made his long-awaited debut in the second-half, and although Widnes got on the scoreboard through Corey Thompson, the former Dally M winners soon had an influence as he helped create a try for Michael Dobson before Rob Lui scored soon after.

Carney and Dobson combined to send Gareth O’Brien for Salford’s final try, and although Rhys Hanbury scored at the end, it did nothing to ruin Salford’s night.

