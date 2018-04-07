Stunning Wigan fightback secures memorable win over Catalans

Wigan launched an astonishing fightback to defeat Catalans 32-23.

The Warriors were 21 points behind before storming to success as Dan Sarginson, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Liam Farrell, Sam Tomkins and Tony Clubb all scored.

Catalans had gone into half-time 15-0 ahead following tries through Benjamin Jullien and David Mead, along with a seven point contribution from Tony Gigot’s kicking.

Ben Garcia’s try looked to have put the game beyond the Warriors, but they weren’t to be denied.

Catalans: Mead; Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha; Gigot, Langi; Simon, McIlorum, Moa, Jullien, Garcia, Bird. Subs: Casty, Aiton, Bousquet, Baitieri.

Tries: Jullien, Mead, Garcia

Goals: Gigot (5)

Drop-goal: Gigot

Wigan: Tomkins; Marshall, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Powell; O’Loughlin, Leuluai, Flower, Isa, Farrell, Bateman. Subs: Clubb, Sutton, Navarrete, Hamlin.

Tries: Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess, Farrell, Tomkins, Clubb

Goals: Tomkins (4)