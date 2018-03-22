Sun set to shine at last on NCL

Spring has arrived – officially and, hopefully, in reality, in terms of weather conditions.

Teams around the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League will, given the improved weather, all be confident of going ahead with their fixtures on Saturday, after a stop-start opening to the 2018 campaign.

A highlight is the Division One match between York Acorn and Bradford Dudley Hill, which is being televised by FreeSports from shortly after 4.00pm.

Elsewhere, much attention will centre on the top two in the early-season Premier Division table, both of whom are playing in Cumbria.

Egremont Rangers are at home to last season’s Minor Premiers Siddal, and Hunslet Club Parkside, who are also unbeaten, are at Wath Brow Hornets.

Fixtures

Saturday 24 March 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Siddal

Kells v Wigan St Patrick’s

Myton Warriors v Normanton Knights

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v Hunslet Club Parkside

West Hull v Underbank Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Ince Rose Bridge v Milford Marlins

Leigh Miners Rangers v Featherstone Lions

Lock Lane v Thornhill Trojans

Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks

Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs

York Acorn v Bradford Dudley Hill

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Crosfields v Wigan St Jude’s

Drighlington v Hunslet Warriors

Hull Dockers v West Bowling

Leigh East v East Leeds

Stanningley v Saddleworth Rangers

DIVISION THREE

Beverley v Oldham St Anne’s

Millom v Eastmoor Dragons

Salford City Roosters v Clock Face Miners

Waterhead Warriors v Barrow Island

Woolston Rovers v Stanley Rangers