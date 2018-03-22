Sun set to shine at last on NCL

Spring has arrived – officially and, hopefully, in reality, in terms of weather conditions.
Teams around the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League will, given the improved weather, all be confident of going ahead with their fixtures on Saturday, after a stop-start opening to the 2018 campaign.
A highlight is the Division One match between York Acorn and Bradford Dudley Hill, which is being televised by FreeSports from shortly after 4.00pm.
Elsewhere, much attention will centre on the top two in the early-season Premier Division table, both of whom are playing in Cumbria.
Egremont Rangers are at home to last season’s Minor Premiers Siddal, and Hunslet Club Parkside, who are also unbeaten, are at Wath Brow Hornets.
Fixtures
Saturday 24 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Siddal
Kells v Wigan St Patrick’s
Myton Warriors v Normanton Knights
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v Hunslet Club Parkside
West Hull v Underbank Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Ince Rose Bridge v Milford Marlins
Leigh Miners Rangers v Featherstone Lions
Lock Lane v Thornhill Trojans
Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks
Skirlaugh v Pilkington Recs
York Acorn v Bradford Dudley Hill
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Crosfields v Wigan St Jude’s
Drighlington v Hunslet Warriors
Hull Dockers v West Bowling
Leigh East v East Leeds
Stanningley v Saddleworth Rangers
DIVISION THREE
Beverley v Oldham St Anne’s
Millom v Eastmoor Dragons
Salford City Roosters v Clock Face Miners
Waterhead Warriors v Barrow Island
Woolston Rovers v Stanley Rangers