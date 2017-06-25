Sunday’s NRL Results

Sunday’s NRL Results

St George Illawarra Dragons 32 Newcastle Knights 28

Dragons: Tries – Nightingale 3, Thompson, Dugan, Mann; Goals – Widdop 4

Knights: Tries – Ross 3, Fitzgibbon, Elliott; Goals – Lamb 3

Half time: 10-28 Attendance: 10,174

Cronulla Sharks 18 Manly Sea Eagles 35 

Sharks: Tries – Lewis, Feki, Graham; Goals – Maloney 3

Sea Eagles: Tries – Sironen 2, Wright 2, Green, Walkers; Goals – Wright 5; Field-goal – Cherry-Evans

Half-time: 19-12. Attendance: 14,766

