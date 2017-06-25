Sunday’s NRL Results
St George Illawarra Dragons 32 Newcastle Knights 28
Dragons: Tries – Nightingale 3, Thompson, Dugan, Mann; Goals – Widdop 4
Knights: Tries – Ross 3, Fitzgibbon, Elliott; Goals – Lamb 3
Half time: 10-28 Attendance: 10,174
Cronulla Sharks 18 Manly Sea Eagles 35
Sharks: Tries – Lewis, Feki, Graham; Goals – Maloney 3
Sea Eagles: Tries – Sironen 2, Wright 2, Green, Walkers; Goals – Wright 5; Field-goal – Cherry-Evans
Half-time: 19-12. Attendance: 14,766