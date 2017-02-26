Sunday’s Rugby League Results

League Express
By League Express February 26, 2017 19:05

KINGSTONE PRESS CHAMPIONSHIP

Bradford Bulls 29 Toulouse Olympique 22
Dewsbury Rams 6 London Broncos 20
Hull Kingston Rovers 48 Oldham 0
Rochdale Hornets 6 Halifax 20
Sheffield Eagles 10 Batley Bulldogs 54
Swinton Lions 13 Featherstone Rovers 30

LADBROKES CHALLENGE CUP
Third Round

Barrow Raiders 60 Rochdale Mayfield 6
Doncaster 34 Myton Warriors 6
Gloucestershire All Golds 36 North Wales Crusaders 18
Hemel Stags 12 London Skolars 22
Hunslet Hawks 34 Coventry Bears 0
South Wales Ironmen 4 Oxford 18
York City Knights 48 Egremont Rangers 8

