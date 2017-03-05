Sunday’s Rugby League Results
Kingstone Press Championship
Batley Bulldogs 22 Swinton Lions 18
Featherstone Rovers 9 Rochdale Hornets 10
Halifax 10 Toulouse Olympique 12
Hull Kingston Rovers 50 Sheffield Eagles 10
London Broncos 42 Bradford Bulls 12
Kingstone Press League 1
Doncaster 26 Coventry Bears 4
Hunslet 10 Gloucestershire All Golds 6
Keighley Cougars 50 North Wales Crusaders 8
Oxford 40 Hemel Stags 12
South Wales Ironmen 10 Whitehaven 27
Workington Town 20 Newcastle Thunder 24
London Skolars 0 Toronto Wolfpack 76 (played Saturday)
Barrow Raiders 28 York City Knights 0 (played Saturday)
