Super 8s fixtures announced

The Super 8s fixtures have been released.

The two competitions now split into three with the top eight teams now fighting out for a spot at Old Trafford, the teams in the Qualifiers fighting it out for a spot in Super League and the bottom eight sides will now play for the Championship Shield.

The games begin next week with the Challenge Cup semi-finals taking place this weekend.

Below is the round-by-round guide to the Super 8s fixtures.

1 Friday, August 10 Hull FC Wakefield Trinity 7.45pm 1 Friday, August 10 St Helens Huddersfield Giants 7.45pm 1 Friday, August 10 Warrington Wolves Catalans Dragons 7.45pm 1 Friday, August 10 Wigan Warriors Castleford Tigers 7.45pm Sky Sports 2 Thursday, August 16 Wakefield Trinity St Helens 7.45pm Sky Sports 2 Friday, August 17 Castleford Tigers Warrington Wolves 7.45pm Sky Sports 2 Friday, August 17 Huddersfield Giants Hull FC 7.45pm 2 Saturday, August 18 Catalans Dragons Wigan Warriors 6.15pm Sky Sports 3 Thursday, August 30 Warrington Wolves Hull FC 7.45PM Sky Sports 3 Friday, August 31 Huddersfield Giants Wakefield Trinity 7.45pm 3 Friday, August 31 St Helens Wigan Warriors 7.45pm Sky Sports 3 Saturday, September 1 Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons 7.30pm 4 Thursday, September 6 Wigan Warriors Wakefield Trinity 7.45pm Sky Sports 4 Friday, September 7 Hull FC Castleford Tigers 7.45pm Sky Sports 4 Friday, September 7 Warrington Wolves Huddersfield Giants 7.45pm 4 Saturday, September 8 Catalans Dragons St Helens 6.15pm Sky Sports 5 Friday, September 14 Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants 7.45pm 5 Friday, September 14 St Helens Hull FC 7.45pm 5 Friday, September 14 Wakefield Trinity Catalans Dragons 7.45pm 5 Friday, September 14 Wigan Warriors Warrington Wolves 7.45pm 6 Friday, September 21 Castleford Tigers Wakefield Trinity 7.45pm 6 Friday, September 21 Huddersfield Giants Wigan Warriors 7.45pm 6 Friday, September 21 Warrington Wolves St Helens 7.45pm 6 Saturday, September 22 Hull FC Catalans Dragons 5.00pm 7 Friday, September 28 St Helens Castleford Tigers 7.45pm 7 Friday, September 28 Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves 7.45pm 7 Friday, September 28 Wigan Warriors Hull FC 7.45pm 7 Saturday, September 29 Catalans Dragons Huddersfield Giants 6.15pm

Super 8s The Qualifiers– Round by Round

Round Date Home Away KO Time (Local Time) 1 Thursday, August 9 Widnes Vikings London Broncos 7.45pm Sky Sports 1 Friday, August 10 Hull KR Salford Red Devils 8.00pm 1 Saturday, August 11 Leeds Rhinos Toulouse Olympique 3.15pm Sky Sports 1 Sunday, August 12 Halifax RLFC Toronto Wolfpack 3.00pm 2 Saturday, August 18 Toronto Wolfpack Hull KR 2.30pm Sky Sports 2 Saturday, August 18 Toulouse Olympique Halifax RLFC 8.00pm 2 Saturday, August 18 Salford Red Devils Widnes Vikings 3.15pm Sky Sports 2 Sunday, August 19 London Broncos Leeds Rhinos 3.00pm 3 Saturday, September 1 Toronto Wolfpack London Broncos 12.30pm Sky Sports 3 Saturday, September 1 Toulouse Olympique Widnes Vikings 6.00pm 3 Saturday, September 1 Leeds Rhinos Hull KR 3.15pm Sky Sports 3 Sunday, September 2 Halifax RLFC Salford Red Devils 3.00pm 4 Saturday, September 8 Salford Red Devils Toronto Wolfpack 3.15pm Sky Sports 4 Sunday, September 9 Hull KR Halifax RLFC 3.00pm 4 Sunday, September 9 London Broncos Toulouse Olympique 3.00pm 4 Sunday, September 9 Widnes Vikings Leeds Rhinos 3.00pm 5 Friday, September 14 Leeds Rhinos Salford Red Devils 7.45pm 5 Saturday, September 15 Toronto Wolfpack Toulouse Olympique 12.30pm 5 Saturday, September 15 Hull KR London Broncos 6.00pm 5 Sunday, September 16 Widnes Vikings Halifax 3.00pm 6 Saturday, September 22 Toronto Wolfpack Widnes Vikings 12.30pm 6 Saturday, September 22 Toulouse Olympique Hull KR 6.00pm 6 Sunday, September 23 Halifax RLFC Leeds Rhinos 3.00pm 6 Sunday, September 23 London Broncos Salford Red Devils 3.00pm 7 Friday, September 28 Leeds Rhinos Toronto Wolfpack 7.45pm 7 Sunday, September 30 Hull KR Widnes Vikings 3.00pm 7 Sunday, September 30 London Broncos Halifax RLFC 3.00pm 7 Sunday, September 30 Salford Red Devils Toulouse Olympique 3.00pm

Betfred Championship Shield fixtures – Round by Round