Super Huddersfield stun Cas to secure top eight spot

Huddersfield’s remarkable revival under Simon Woolford hit new heights as they secured a spot in the top eight with a 34-18 victory over high-flying Castleford.

Since Woolford’s appointment, the Giants have gone from bottom four no-hopers to genuine contenders in Super League after a remarkable run of form.

This was an eighth win in nine Super League outings but arguably their most impressive win in that sequence. After overcoming an early 12-0 deficit, the Giants nilled the normally razor sharp Tigers in a superb second-half display.

Halfback Jamie Ellis and Jake Trueman handed Cas the lead, but the Giants hit back through a Jermaine McGillvary brace.

Tries were exchanged before half-time as Junior Moors and Lee Gaskell crossed, but the second-half was all Huddersfield as Leroy Cudjoe and Darnell McIntosh went over, while McGillvary completed his hat-trick.

