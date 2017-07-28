Super League club-by-club regular season review plus grading

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers (1st)

Highlight: Take your pick so far; although Tigers fans will not forget the 66-10 mauling of local rivals Leeds back in March in a hurry, surely.

Lowlight: There haven’t been many, but the disappointing defeat to Salford in the driving rain earlier in the season is perhaps the most frustrating.

Star player: There are plenty of contenders to pick from – but Castleford look a far more fearsome prospect in both attack and defence with Zak Hardaker in the side.

Grade: A

Leeds Rhinos (2nd)

Highlight: Perhaps the pick of Leeds’ wins this year has been the 52-24 triumph at Hull in April – which hinted at a happy season for the Rhinos even back then.

Lowlight: The manner in which they were hammered by local rivals Castleford at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle was a real anomaly in Leeds’ season.

Star player: Matt Parcell has settled into Super League well and Mitch Garbutt is in great form: but Joel Moon has been a revelation in the halves.

Grade: B

Hull FC (3rd)

Highlight: Their victory over league leaders Castleford at the KCOM Stadium was a firm indicator that Hull are in the thick of the title mix this season.

Lowlight: The awful hammering they took at Magic Weekend when they were thumped 45-0 by St Helens.

Star player: Hull look a much better side when Albert Kelly is in the side – that is without question.

Grade: B-

Salford Red Devils (4th)

Highlight: The early-season consistency which saw the Red Devils get right in the thick of the title race.

Lowlight: Some disappointing defeats towards the end of the regular season: including the 25-0 reverse to Leigh last week.

Star player: Ben Murdoch-Masila has been a revelation for the Red Devils this season.

Grade: B

Wakefield Trinity (5th)

Highlight: The win at Wigan in May definitely made people stand up and take notice of Trinity’s credentials this year.

Lowlight: Given recent history it’s definitely not too much of a lowlight, but the failure to secure a top-four spot on the final day will sting Trinity.

Star player: Matty Ashurst and Tinirau Arona continue to impress, David Fifita remains the cult hero but Kyle Wood has been Trinity’s standout.

Grade: B+

St Helens (6th)

Highlight: Justin Holbrook’s first official and unofficial games in charge – the 45-0 win at Magic over Hull followed by a 22-19 win against Wigan – take some beating.

Lowlight: The early part of the year as a whole could perhaps be suggested: but the disappointing 16-14 loss to Widnes sticks out.

Star player: England centre Mark Percival has impressed on plenty of occasions this year: as has prop Alex Walmsley.

Grade: C-

Wigan Warriors (7th)

Highlight: The Warriors’ World Club Challenge win against Cronulla way back in February was without doubt the standout result for Wigan so far.

Lowlight: The run of form which equalled that winless run from way back in 1903 to leave Wigan well adrift of the top four.

Star player: The form of Morgan Escare in the early weeks of the year was sensational – and his injury coincided with Wigan’s drop-off in form.

Grade: D

Huddersfield Giants (8th)

Highlight: The emotionally-fuelled victory over Leeds following the death of Jennifer Davy was a night with so much attached to it for all at Huddersfield.

Lowlight: Not so much in the league: but the defeat to Swinton summed up Huddersfield’s early-season fortunes.

Star player: Hooker Kruise Leeming has truly excelled as Rick Stone’s starting hooker this season.

Grade: C

Warrington Wolves (9th)

Highlight: Their incredible victory over Brisbane in the World Club Series – which proved to be a false dawn in regards to a bright season.

Lowlight: The shocking run of form at the start of the year which put paid to any chances of making the top eight.

Star player: Ryan Atkins has been Warrington’s standout player in a real season of struggle.

Grade: E

Catalans Dragons (10th)

Highlight: Their victory at Hull at the start of the year was a real standout moment. Things, sadly, did not stay as good.

Lowlight: The loss to Huddersfield which resulted in Laurent Frayssinous’ departure from the Dragons.

Star player: When he’s been fit, Greg Bird has proven himself to be Catalans’ most valuable asset without question.

Grade: D-

Leigh Centurions (11th)

Highlight: What else? It has to be that incredible Thursday night victory against Wigan which will live long in the memory for Leythers everywhere.

Lowlight: Their disappointing heavy defeat at the hands of fellow Qualifiers side Warrington.

Star player: At the start of the year, Gareth Hock’s form was so good, it led to his coach calling for an England recall.

Grade: D-

Widnes Vikings (12th)

Highlight: The home victories against Leeds and St Helens certainly showed the Vikings were capable of better than what they have shown this year.

Lowlight: Too many defeats to name.

Star player: In a season of disappointment, youngsters like Matt Whitley and Jordan Johnstone have caught the eye.

Grade: E-