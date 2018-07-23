Super League clubs in shock race to land Leigh’s Peter Mata’utia ahead of transfer deadline

Up to five Super League clubs have joined a shock race to sign Leigh’s Peter Mata’utia with immediate effect after it emerged his future may lie away from Leigh Sports Village.

With transfer business heating up ahead of Friday’s deadline, and Leigh now firm outsiders in the race to make the Championship’s top four and the Qualifiers, a number of Super League sides have expressed interest in signing Mata’utia.

The fullback, who has been one of the stars of the Championship campaign throughout 2018, and was recently named in TotalRL’s 50 best Championship players, is now not short of interest as it becomes increasingly likely a move to Super League could materialise – potentially in the coming days for the remainder of the season.

St Helens, Huddersfield, Castleford and Hull Kingston Rovers are all believed to have expressed their interest in signing Mata’utia should Leigh be prepared to let him leave the Centurions.

The Robins are understood to be keen on adding more than one new face before the deadline to maintain their Super League status via the Qualifiers. League Express revealed on Monday that Wakefield winger Mason Caton-Brown is one particular player on their radar – and with Trinity’s place in the top eight now assured,

Huddersfield are another club monitoring the situation concerning Mata’utia; while he has played predominantly at fullback for Leigh this season, his versatility would make him an asset to Simon Woolford’s three-quarter line with their top eight place, like Wakefield, also guaranteed.

St Helens’ interest in Mata’utia was first noted in League Express last season – but they are now believed to also be aware of a potential deal for the fullback now being on the cards.

Castleford’s hunt for a fullback eventually led them to Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e earlier this season: but they do have the capability to bring in another player mid-season should they so wish – and TotalRL understands they are long-term admirers of Mata’utia and his ability.