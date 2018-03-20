Super League clubs set to discover Challenge Cup ties as quartet enter the fifth round draw

Four Super League clubs will enter the Challenge Cup tonight as the fifth round takes place.

Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers, Widnes Vikings and Catalans Dragons will all enter the famous competition alongside a number of Championship and League 1 clubs, plus one amateur side.

The draw will take place at 7PM this evening and will be conducted by two stars from the Women’s Super League.

Wigan Warriors’ captain Gemma Walsh and St Helens’ scrum-half Faye Gaskin will be on hand to help create the ties, with the draw set to take place just before a number of rearranged games from the fourth round.

Halifax’s game with Oldham will kick-off 30 minutes after the draw, as will Featherstone’s rearranged clash with North Wales Crusaders.

The likes of Leigh Centurions, Toronto Wolfpack and London Broncos have already secured their place in the fifth round, while amateur side Pilkington Recs could yet progress, with their fourth-round tie with Coventry Bears yet to be played.