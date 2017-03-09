Which Super League coach is most likely to lose his job first?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

We’re hardly a month into the season, and already there is disgruntlement in the terraces and calls for coaches to be removed.

The season hasn’t started particularly well for a number of clubs, and in some cases, a section of supporters believe it is time that their head coach moved on.

But who is under the most pressure at this stage? Here are six contenders, and you can vote for the most likely at the bottom of the page.

Denis Betts (Widnes Vikings)

You will find few people who believe Denis Betts has done nothing short of wonders since taking over at the Vikings.

The England assistant guided the team up from the Championship and produced the club’s highest finish in 14 years last season.

However, a lack of investment in the squad ahead of this season has left many fearing the worst for the Vikings, and some believe Betts has taken the club as far as possible.

Keiron Cunningham (St Helens)

If the taste of silverware is not fresh on the lips of St Helens’ supporters, there will always be pressure.

Saints command success, however, club idol Cunningham has yet to produce a single trophy during his two-year tenure.

Back-to-back defeats in recent weeks have cranked the pressure up on Cunningham, and should things get worse, supporters will continue to rebel.

Laurent Frayssinous (Catalans)

The Dragons have enjoyed a decent start to the season, however there are still doubts over the team’s chance of success.

Before a ball had been kicked, the Catalans coach was the favourite to get the boot first, and although the alleged pressure will have eased somewhat after early results, we all know that things can change quickly.

Despite heavy funding, the Dragons are yet to win a trophy under Frayssinous, and that can’t continue forever.

Brian McDermott (Leeds Rhinos)

A lot of fans seemed to turn on McDermott after last week’s abysmal showing in defeat to Castleford.

The Rhinos were given the benefit of the doubt last year due to various mitigating circumstances, but there’s no hiding this year, and so far they’ve been anything but convincing.

Nobody can take anything away from McDermott’s previous accomplishments – he is a treble winner when all is said and done – but the last 12 months have been way under par, and if it continues the supporters will continue to turn on the head coach.

Tony Smith (Warrington Wolves)

With three consecutive Super League wins leaving the Wolves bottom, Smith is naturally under pressure.

Whether Super League’s longest-serving coach should be concerned about his job security is a different question altogether, but there’s little doubting that should this continue, his future becomes more unclear.

Smith has established Warrington as a top club in Super League, but the sport is a result based business.

Rick Stone (Huddersfield Giants)

The final coach on the list is the Giants chief.

Stone was tasked with securing Huddersfield’s Super League status, something he succeeded in doing, now he is challenged with helping the club return to the upper echelons of the division.

There’s still some uncertainty about the Giants’, and Stone’s ability to accomplish that, but the likelihood is that he has time on his side, for now.

Cast your vote here!