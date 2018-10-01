Super League Dream Team selected

The 2018 Super League Dream Team has been announced at Old Trafford with four teams represented.

Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons all have players featured.

Man of steel nominees Ben Barba, John Bateman and James Roby have all earned spots in the team while unsung heroes Bill Tupou and Matty Ashurst have also been selected from Wakefield Trinity.

Remi Casty, the Challenge Cup winning captain makes an appearance in the forwards for Catalans.

The full team is as follows:

Full back: Ben Barba (St Helens)

Wing: Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Centre: Mark Percival (St Helens)

Centre: Bill Tupou (Wakefield Trinity)

Wing: Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

Stand off: Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Scrum half: Danny Richardson (St Helens)

Prop: Luke Thompson (St Helens)

Hooker: James Roby (St Helens)

Prop: Remi Casty (Catalans Dragons)

Second row: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Second row: Matty Ashurst (Wakefield Trinity)

Loose forward: Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)