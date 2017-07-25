Super League duo banned

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Kevin Larroyer has been handed a two-match ban after using his early guilty plea following a Grade C other contrary behaviour charge.

The Castleford forward was charged for a “squirrel grip” tackle on Vincent Duport in the Tigers’ defeat of Catalans.

Larroyer wrapped his arms between the legs of Duport in the process of completing the tackle.

Meanwhile, Widnes’ Alex Gerrard will miss the first two weeks of the Qualifiers after also using an early guilty plea for a Grade C dangerous contact charge.

The Vikings will find out tomorrow which two teams Gerrard will be unavailable to play against when the fixtures are released.

Joel Monaghan also used his early guilty plea for a Grade A dangerous contact charge but will not receive a suspension.