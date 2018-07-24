Super League duo in for Caton-Brown

Hull KR and Salford are set to fight it out for the signature of Mason Caton-Brown.

TotalRL understands the pair are the two final clubs left in the mix for the winger, with a deal set to be sorted before Friday’s deadline.

It’s believed that one Championship club has conceded defeat in their quest to get a deal done for the 25-year-old, leaving the two sides who will play in the Qualifiers to battle it out for his services.

League Express revealed the Robins’ interest in the speedster this week, with his contract at Wakefield set to expire at the end of the season.

His future is set to be away from Trinity, who are happy for him to leave this week.

Both clubs are short on outside backs. Salford have been trying to recruit in that area all year and are understood to have already tried to sign the former Red Devils winger earlier this year, while the Robins have lost Ryan Shaw for the season and fellow winger Justin Carney is also still out injured.