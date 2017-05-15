Super League duo launch move for League 1 star

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity are battling it out to sign York City Knights second-row Ed Smith, according to League Express.

Smith, 25, is a product of the League 1 side and has been a star performer for James Ford’s team for the last number of years.

But he looks set to leave the club at the end of the current campaign with the two Super League clubs keen to secure his services moving forward.

He could be reunited at Salford with Kriss Brining, the hooker who has proved to be a strong addition to Ian Watson’s squad following his move from York.

For more on this story, plus news on the futures of four other Salford stars, get your copy of League Express today in stores or at totalrl.com/le