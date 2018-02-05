Super League Gamestars: Round One

Marc Sneyd – Hull FC

In a game of few stand-out performers, Marc Sneyd was creative and kicked his conversions well against Huddersfield.

He kicked a stunning 40-20 and produced a wonderful chipped kick for one of Fetuli Talanoa’s three tries.

A solid start to the season.

Jack Walker – Leeds Rhinos

Jack Walker played with such composure and was a standout figure in defence for Leeds, coming up with a number of crucial tackles.

The fullback had stated in the off-season that he was keen to improve his defence. Clearly, he’s done that.

Ben Barba – St Helens

Ben Barba dazzled with the ball and was superb without it.

It’s not difficult to see why he’s already being tipped as a potential Man of Steel.

Barba was stunning, both in attack and defence. His superb tackle on Greg Eden was as impressive as his two tries.

On this form, Saints boast one of the world’s best players.

Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity

After nine long months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, Tom Johnstone reminded Super League of his talents with a sparkling hat-trick that capped a strong return to competitive action. His hat-trick try in particular was a stunner as he dived spectacularly to the line.

International honours surely await.

Joe Mellor – Widnes Vikings

Most of Widnes’ side could have taken this award, but Joe Mellor pipped it after a very impressive display.

He was at the heart of Widnes’ best moments and created a number of tries along the way.

Oliver Gildart – Wigan Warriors

The young centre looks set to thrive in this new system after an encouraging display.

Gildart scored twice, set another two up and was a threat throughout.

Is he England’s answer to their left centre problem?