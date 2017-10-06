Super League Grand Final 2017: The three key battles

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Adam Cuthbertson v Adam Milner (loose forward)

It’s the battle of the Adams to kick us off with our big Grand Final battles. Leeds’ Adam Cuthbertson is undoubtedly back to his best in 2017 after a difficult 2016, and he’ll be huge for the Rhinos on Saturday night. But up against him is Castleford workhorse Adam Milner – who arguably had as much of an impact in Castleford getting to Old Trafford as Luke Gale did! Milner was immense in both attack and defence last week, and he’ll be one man Leeds will need to keep quiet on Saturday night if they are to stand a chance.

Paul McShane v Matt Parcell (hooker)

It was arguably the toughest call of all to make in the Super League Dream Team voting – and whichever hooker comes out on top on Saturday night will likely have ended up on the winning side. For Castleford’s Paul McShane, there is motivation aplenty to show his former employers why they were wrong to let him leave – but Leeds’ Matt Parcell has been a phenomenal signing for the Rhinos in 2017.

Greg Eden v Jack Walker (fullback)

It’s the battle that, a few weeks – or even a few days – ago at least, nobody thought we’d be seeing at fullback. Jack Walker impressed last Friday against Hull FC and looks in pole position to play fullback at Old Trafford tomorrow night aged just 18 – and opposite him will be a man nobody expected to see at the back. With Zak Hardaker’s shock omission from the Castleford squad, it almost certainly means Greg Eden will play in the position he was initially signed for on Saturday night. How much of a disruption will the shuffle be?