Super League great Higham retires

76 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Micky Higham has retired from Rugby League.

The veteran hooker has called time on his career in order to take up a new role at his hometown club Leigh Centurions, where he ended his playing days.

In a 19-year playing career, Higham has made over 500 career appearances, with spells at St Helens, Wigan and Warrington sandwiched between two stints with the Centurions, winning both the Grand Final and Challenge Cup along the way.

Internationally he played for both Great Britain and England.

The 37-year-old will now work for Leigh as part of their coaching staff and community scheme.

“I feel very fortunate and honoured to be invited to take on a wide-ranging role at my hometown club at an exciting time in its history.

“Leigh Rugby League Club celebrates its 140th anniversary next year and is part and parcel of the fabric of a town we all hold so dear. To be able to be part of the club as they look to return to Super League and then build a long-term future at the top level of the sport is both a huge privilege and very exciting and challenging.

“I will approach the opportunity I have been given with the same single-minded dedication that I have adopted to my playing career.

“I started my Rugby League journey at Leigh as a teenager and to go full circle and come back to finish my playing career at the club meant everything to me.

“I’ll never forget the reception the Leigh fans gave me when I made my second debut for the club at the Summer Bash in 2015, nearly 15 years after leaving. The supporters have been absolutely fantastic to me and I’d like to thank each and every one of them for the backing they have given me throughout my career.

“It was a dream to captain the club back into Super League and to captain them in Super League. They are the proudest moments of my career.

“Above all, I’d like to thank my wife Kate who has supported me every step of the way and our two boys for being there and we can now look forward to many more hugely rewarding times and occasions with this fantastic club.”

Higham’s final game will come in a pre-season friendly in January, with details expected shortly.