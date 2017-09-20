Super League ins and outs 2018

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As more transfer dealings get confirmed by clubs, we’ve put together a club-by-club list of all the deals that have been confirmed ahead of the 2018 season.

CASTLEFORD TIGERS

INS: Joe Wardle (Newcastle Knights)

OUTS: Kevin Larroyer (Released)

Andy Lynch (Retiring)

Luke Million (Released)

Joel Monaghan (Released)

CATALANS DRAGONS

INS:

OUTS: Thomas Bosc (Retiring)

Justin Horo (Wakefield Trinity)

Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos)

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

INS:

OUTS: Sam Rapira (Toulouse Olympique)

HULL FC

INS: Bureta Faraimo (Parramatta Eels)

Hakim Miloudi (Successful trial)

Micky Paea (Newcastle Knights)

OUTS: Gareth Ellis (Retiring)

Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers)

Steve Michaels (Released)

LEEDS RHINOS

INS: Brad Dwyer (Warrington Wolves)

Richie Myler (Catalans Dragons)

OUTS: Jordan Baldwinson (Wakefield Trinity)

Rob Burrow (Retiring)

Danny McGuire (Hull Kingston Rovers)

LEIGH CENTURIONS

INS: Rhys Evans (Warrington Wolves)

Bryson Goodwin (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

OUTS:

SALFORD RED DEVILS

INS:

OUTS: Todd Carney (Released)

Michael Dobson (Released)

Olsi Krasniqi (Toronto Wolfpack)

ST HELENS

INS: James Bentley (Bradford Bulls)

OUTS:

WAKEFIELD TRINITY

INS: Jordan Baldwinson (Leeds Rhinos)

Justin Horo (Catalans Dragons)

OUTS:

WARRINGTON WOLVES

INS: Sitaleki Akauola (Penrith Panthers)

OUTS: Matty Blyhte (Released)

Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos)

Rhys Evans (Leigh Centurions)

Kurt Gidley (Retiring)

Peta Hiku (New Zealand Warriors)

Kevin Penny (Released)

Andre Savelio (Brisbane Broncos)

Ashton Sims (Toronto Wolfpack)

Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings)

WIDNES VIKINGS

INS: Will Matthews (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Sam Wilde (Widnes Vikings)

OUTS: Tom Armstrong (Toronto Wolfpack)

Chris Bridge (Retiring)

Jack Buchanan (Released)

Manase Manuokafoa (Albi)

Corey Thompson (Wests Tigers)

WIGAN WARRIORS

INS:

OUTS: