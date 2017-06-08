Super League duo Mahe Fonua and Corey Thompson join Wests Tigers

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wests Tigers have confirmed the captures of Super League wingers Corey Thompson and Mahe Fonua from Widnes Vikings and Hull FC respectively.

Both players have penned two-year contracts that will run until the end of the 2019 season.

The pair enjoyed superb maiden years in Super League; Thompson finished second in the scoring charts following an impressive return of 27 tries while Fonua helped Hull win the Challenge Cup and was named in the Super League Dream Team.

“Both Mahe and Corey have had strong careers in the English Super League and we look forward to them bringing that experience back to Wests Tigers,” said Wests head coach Ivan Cleary.

“We’re confident that their overseas experience coupled with their previous successful stints in the NRL will be a positive addition to our playing squad.”