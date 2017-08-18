Super League play-off semi-final dates confirmed

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Super League leaders Castleford will play their home play-off semi-final on Thursday 28th September, the Rugby Football League have confirmed.

The Super League semi-final between League Leaders’ Castleford Tigers and the team that finishes fourth in the table will be played on Thursday September 28 at 8.00pm.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final between second and third placed teams will be played on Friday September 29 at 8.00pm. Both fixtures will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Ticket details for Castleford Tigers’ semi-final are below:

Betfred Super League semi-final tickets for the Tigers game will be on sale at 10.00am on Monday 21st August with two priority windows:

Priority window 1 – Season Ticket Holders will get first priority from 10.00am on Monday 21 August until 5pm on Monday 4 September. Season Ticket holders will be able to purchase a maximum of two tickets each down at the Tigers Den. Seated Season ticket holders can also book one additional seated or standing ticket each. Please ensure you take your full booklet with you, you will be advised which voucher to use on arrival.

Priority window 2 – Fans buying tickets the Hull FC Super 8’s home match on Fri 22 September will be able to purchase semi-final tickets before they go on general sale. This priority window will be open from 9.00am on Tuesday 5 September to 5pm on Monday 11 September.